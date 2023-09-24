Tommy Lee Jones from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Here last week they found this couple out in California. They rent out rooms for old people, kill' em, bury' em in the yard, cash their social security checks. Well, they'd torture 'em first. I don't know why. Maybe the television set was broke.
By: Tommy Lee Jones
Characters: Ed Tom Bell
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Context:
Tommy Lee Jones, who plays Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, is speaking to his deputy, and gives an example of how bad crime is getting in their jurisdiction.