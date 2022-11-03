Official trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora with the long awaited Avatar: The Way of Water. Set more than a decade after the events of the record-breaking first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.