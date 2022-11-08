The crime filled streets of Hollywood come to life in the trailer for crime thriller Dash

XYZ Films has released a new trailer for the groundbreaking, one-take thriller Dash, which follows Milly (Alexander Molina), a rideshare driver who leads a double-life. The average everyday rideshare driver is preparing himself for a night shift behind the wheel – by purchasing a massive amount of cocaine from a prostitute.

On the perilous Hollywood streets, Milly attempts to sell the drugs to his unassuming passengers including: a homosexual thruple, some phone-obsessed gen Z’ers, and even an off-duty police officer. His attempt to illegally fund his sinful actions takes a literal turn for the worse when he picks up a drug addict going through severe withdrawal. Desperately trying to take his nefarious, double-life to the grave, he continues on, only to keep digging a deeper grave for himself.

Dash is written & directed by Sean Perry (The Homebodies, Saturday Night Live) and stars Alexander Molina (Evil, Afternooner), Shah Granville (upcoming Dark Arrows), Monette Moio (The Real Bros of Simi Valley, Midnight Texas, Insecure), Paige Grimard and Audra Alexander (All You Need is Me).

Dash will be available on VOD and Digital November 29th, 2022.