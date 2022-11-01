Warner Bros. reveals first image from Evil Dead horror sequel Evil Dead Rise

Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Ghost House Pictures have revealed the first image from Evil Dead Rise, featuring Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie.

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Evil Dead Rise is described as a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family ever imagined.

Lee Cronin directs Evil Dead Rise from a script he co-wrote with franchise founder Sam Raimi. In addition to Sutherland, the film also stars Lily Sullivan, Nell Fisher, Morgan Davies, Jayden Daniels, Gabrielle Echols, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, and Tai Wano.

Evil Dead Rise will be released in theaters on April 21, 2023.