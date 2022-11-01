Celebrate Godzilla Day with cult cinema icon John Carpenter

Celebrate Godzilla Day with iconic musician and horror film director, John Carpenter. Tune-in to this streaming event starting on November 3rd through the 6th beginning at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Cult Cinema Icon John Carpenter is a huge Godzilla fan. He sits down to present his 4 favorite monster films directed by Ishiro Honda: Godzilla, The Uncut Japanese Original (Gojira), Rodan, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas. Carpenter will make appearances throughout to discuss his great love and admiration for the franchise.

Schedule