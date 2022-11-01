Celebrate Godzilla Day with cult cinema icon John Carpenter

Sponsors

Model Resume Builder

See our industry standard application

Actor Resume Builder

Create a professional acting resume

Animated Handouts

The last business card you ever need

Downright Dapper Neckties

These ties are anything but boring

Celebrate Godzilla Day with iconic musician and horror film director, John Carpenter. Tune-in to this streaming event starting on November 3rd through the 6th beginning at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Cult Cinema Icon John Carpenter is a huge Godzilla fan. He sits down to present his 4 favorite monster films directed by Ishiro Honda: Godzilla, The Uncut Japanese Original (Gojira), Rodan, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas. Carpenter will make appearances throughout to discuss his great love and admiration for the franchise.

Schedule

  • November 3 (On Godzilla Day) at 6pm and 8pm PT
    Godzilla, The Uncut Japanese Original (Gojira)
  • November 4 at 6pm and 8pm PT
    Rodan
  • November 5 at 6pm and 8pm PT
    Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster
    Join the Watch Party at 6pm PT on Scream Factory TV’s Twitter.
  • November 6 at 6pm and 8pm PT
    The War of the Gargantuas
    Join the Watch Party at 6pm PT on TokuSHOUTsu’s Twitch.
Explore More...