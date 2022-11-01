Adult trailer and poster for horror thriller Girl at the Window

Amy and her mother (Silent Hill’S Radha Mitchell) move to a new home. Amy sees weird activity – her neighbor comes and goes at strange hours and she hears screams. Is her new neighbor and her mother’s new love interest the serial killer that’s killing her classmates?

Mark Hartley directs Girl at the Window, which stars Karis Oka, James Mackay, Jackson Gallagher, Lach Millar, Simone Buchanan, Trae Robin, Adam Rozenbachs, Terence Hammond, Kaysea Hayes, Benjamin Carter, Vince Colosimo, Andrew S. Gilbert, Lauren Goetz, Sharon Johal, Radha Mitchell, and Ella Newton.

Girl at the Window hits VOD and Digital platforms starting November 4, 2022 from XYZ Films.