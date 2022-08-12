Tickets now on sale for Better Noise Films’ horror thriller The Retaliators + collector poster announced

Better Noise Films has announced the worldwide theatrical release schedule for horror-thriller The Retaliators. CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar plan a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.

The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour, including a world premiere at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and its U.S. premiere at Screamfest. After more than 25 festivals worldwide, The Retaliators has achieved a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”), Marc Menchaca (“Ozark”), and Joseph Gatt (“Game of Thrones”) headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, making his acting debut. The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (“Stranger Things”).

The full cast includes Michael Lombardi, Marc Menchaca, Joseph Gatt, Katie Kelly, Abbey Hafer, Jacoby Shaddix, Brian O’Halloran, Shannan Wilson, Zoltan Bathory, Ivan L. Moody, Chris Kael, Cree Kelly, Meghan Noone, Tommy Lee, Corrie Graham, Gigi Gustin, Sarah Nicklin, Craig Mabbitt, Amanda Lyberg, Spencer Charnas, Dominic Costa, and Brian Gallagher.

The Retaliators soundtrack includes a lineup of rock tracks from several of Better Noise Music’s roster, many of which also make on-screen appearances. Performers include Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), and Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach). The soundtrack is now available for pre-order, including a limited collector’s edition 180-gram red and black splatter vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve with exclusive movie stills, a 24×36 collectible version of the movie poster, blood-spattered o-card and a digital download, digipak CD and Cassette.

Visit retaliatorsmovie.com to reserve tickets.