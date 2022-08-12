See the trailer plus a set of character posters for horror comedy The Menu

Mark Mylod directs the upcoming horror comedy The Menu from Searchlight Pictures. The film centers on a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) that travel to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant. Unbeknownst to the pair, the head chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises on the side.

Written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo, The Menu will be released in movie theaters on November 18th, 2022.