Moving trailer revealed for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios has released the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during their Comic-Con panel. Featuring the music of Bob Marley, Wakanda mourns the loss of its greatest son T’Challa and reveals glimpses of how the kingdom is moving forward. The trailer gives fans a first look at Namor and the people of Atlantis and looks to be an emotional ride and action-packed epic.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11th with Ryan Coogler back at the helm and starring Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Florence Kasumba, Isaach De Bankolé, Gigi Bermingham, Curtis Bannister, Dorothy Steel, Aleks Alifirenko Jr., Shiquita James, Shalet Monique, Jarrell Pyro Johnson, Dan Matteucci, Chandra Gaines, Ivy Haralson, Zach Andrews, Tejon Wright, Jordan Bryant, Jackey Mishra, Mark Valenzuela Jones, Stanley Aughtry, Serge Burack Jr., Linda E. Burkhart, Tierre Diaz, Marquis Evans, Adam Freeman, Derrick Goodman Jr., Corliss Hambrick, Marlon Hayes, Maurice T Johnson, Tangela Liles, Alba Katiuska Mera, Ofu Obekpa, and Babatunde Oyewo.