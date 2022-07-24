Official first look at Reginald the Vampire Season 1 revealed at Comic-Con

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (played by Jacob Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Reginald the Vampire also stars Em Haine, Aren Buchholz, Rachelle Goulding, Mandela Van Peebles, Savannah Basley, Andre Anthony, Georgia Waters, Thailey Roberge, Marguerite Hanna, Katherine Slingsby, Sean Yves Lessard and Jesse Stretch. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.