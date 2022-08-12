Trailer for sci-fi drama Last Journey of Paul W.R.

In Last Journey of Paul W.R., the red moon threatens our existence on earth. Our only hope is the enigmatic Paul W.R., the most talented astronaut of his generation. But few hours before the start of the Great mission, Paul disappeared.

Written and directed by Romain Quirot, Last Journey of Paul W.R. stars Hugo Becker, Jean Reno and Paul Hamy.

The film will be released on Apple TV+, Prime Video, GooglePlay, Vudu and Cable On-Demand on August 26th, 2022.