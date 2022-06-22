Finally, a horror film that makes you wanna “Smile”

On the heels of the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures is doing some early promotion for one of it’s upcoming horror films titled Smile. The film centers on Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who witnesses a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient. Soon after Dr. Cotter begins experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn and Rob Morgan. Directing duties on the movie are being handled by Parker Finn, with production by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Robert Salerno.

The horror thriller Smile will be released in movie theaters on September 30th, 2022.