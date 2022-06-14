Home video release trailer for home invasion thriller See For Me

When blind former skier Sophie accepts a last minute house-sitting job in a secluded mansion, she awakes in the middle of the night to find the house under invasion by a group of thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called “See For Me,” which matches her with a volunteer across the country who uses Sophie’s cell phone to see on her behalf. Stubbornly independent, Sophie is reluctant to accept help until she is connected to Kelly, an army veteran who spends her days playing first person shooter games.

As the game of cat-and-mouse with the intruders escalates, Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need to take all the help she can get.

See For Me stars Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Kim Coates, Pascal Langdale, Joe Pingue, George Tchortov and Laura Vandervoort.