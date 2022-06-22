PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Naomi Osaka

view related:
There has been an explosion of creators of color finally being equipped with resources and a huge platform. In the streaming age, content has a more global perspective. You can see this in the popularity of television from Asia, Europe and Latin America that the unique can also be universal. My story is a testament to that as well.
By: Naomi Osaka
Context:
A press release quote from tennis star Naomi Osaka, discussing her partnership with LeBron James' SpringHill Company to launch her own media company called Hana Kuma. The company's goal is the tell diverse stories on television, film and other formats.
