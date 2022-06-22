PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Dave Chappelle

view related:
The more you say I can't say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it. It has nothing to do with what you are saying I can't say. It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression... They said everything about gender… they didn't say anything about art.
By: Dave Chappelle
Genres: Comedy
Context:
Comedian Dave Chapelle on why he declined to have his Washington DC high school's new theater named after him. The decision was made over student backlash to his Netflix comedy special "The Closer." Chapelle said he was "sincerely hurt" by the protests from students when he visited his alma mater in November.
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: Dave Chappelle
- Genres: Comedy
- Quote Types: Pop Culture Quotes > Celebrity Quotes | Pop Culture Quotes > Culture & Society