PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Kathy Hochul

I'm sorry this dark day has come, that we're supposed to go back to what was in place since 1788 when the Constitution of the United States of America was ratified. And I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices that the only weapons at the time were muskets. I'm prepared to go back to muskets.
By: Kathy Hochul
Part of a speech given by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The Governor was reacting to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York State's restrictive concealed carry gun laws.
