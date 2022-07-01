Radiant Black creators produce animated short film featuring voice of Will Friedle

The MASSIVE-VERSE now includes its own original animated short, courtesy of Tiger Animation and Black Market Narrative. Last week, discerning fans were treated to an exclusive animation of their beloved Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa Radiant Black characters.

Tucked within the pages of the recent Radiant Black #15 release was a QR code that sent readers to a Radiant Black video featuring the voice of Will Friedle. After buzz proliferated across social media about the delightful find, IGN picked up the news with an exclusive scoop on the clever Radiant Black easter egg.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of what the MASSIVE-VERSE has in store with Ryan Parrott and Abel’s Rogue Sun, Cherish Chen, David Lafuente, and Miquel Muerto’s Radiant Red, and Melissa Flores & French Carlomagno’s upcoming The Dead Lucky