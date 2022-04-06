PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Jason Scott Lee

Emotion can be the enemy... Remember, it isn't size or strength that matters, it's focus.

view related:
By: Jason Scott Lee
Characters: Bruce Lee
From: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | History | Martial Arts

Context:
Jason Scott Lee (as Bruce Lee) speaks to his first martial arts students in a gymnasium at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Explore More...