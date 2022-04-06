PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Jason Scott Lee

view related:
Emotion can be the enemy... Remember, it isn't size or strength that matters, it's focus.
By: Jason Scott Lee
Characters: Bruce Lee
From: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | History | Martial Arts
Context:
Jason Scott Lee (as Bruce Lee) speaks to his first martial arts students in a gymnasium at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: Bruce Lee | Jason Scott Lee
- Shows / Movies: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | History | Martial Arts
- Quote Types: Pop Culture Quotes > Film and TV Quotes