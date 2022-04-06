PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Luoyong Wang

Yip Man: Kung fu is more than a system of fighting. It's a system of thought. You must outthink your opponent, whatever form he takes... because some of them will be more than just men.

Voice of Young Bruce: What else could it be Si Fu?

Yip Man: We all have inner demons to fight. We call these demons 'fear', and 'hatred', and 'anger'. If you don't conquer them, then a life of a hundred years... is a tragedy. But if you do, a life of a single day can be a triumph.