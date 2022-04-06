PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Luoyong Wang

view related:
Yip Man: Kung fu is more than a system of fighting. It's a system of thought. You must outthink your opponent, whatever form he takes... because some of them will be more than just men.
Voice of Young Bruce: What else could it be Si Fu?
Yip Man: We all have inner demons to fight. We call these demons 'fear', and 'hatred', and 'anger'. If you don't conquer them, then a life of a hundred years... is a tragedy. But if you do, a life of a single day can be a triumph.
By: Luoyong Wang
Characters: Yip Man
From: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | History | Martial Arts
Context:
Luoyong Wang (as Grandmaster Yip Man) lectures a young Bruce Lee on philosophy in martial arts. In this case, the importance of understanding Kung Fu as more than a way to defend yourself.
