PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Jason Scott Lee

When I was a kid I had all these crazy ideas. I wanted to show the world the beauty of our culture, I wanted to give them a hero, but a Chinese hero. But I want something else now - I want to stop breaking my wife's heart. I want to play with my children without having to look at the clock. They're American... I need to go back to America or I lose them. If I lose them, nothing means anything.
By: Jason Scott Lee
Characters: Bruce Lee
From: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | History | Martial Arts
Context:
Jason Scott Lee (as Bruce Lee) tells Hong Kong film producer Raymond Chow about his desire to spend more time with his wife and kids. The actor has been in Asia working on a number of film projects, taking up much of his time.
