Leatherface returns in new trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix has released the brutal first trailer for their Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel. The new film is a follow-up to the classic 1974 slasher sees the return of not only Leatherface, but the series’ original surviving female, Sally.

The trailer centers on a group of enterprising young adults with plans to rejuvenate the ghost town of Harlow, Texas. What they don’t realize is that their business venture is disturbing the town’s most private – and psychotic – resident. That’s about the time when someone calls Sally to warn her of Leatherface’s reemergence, giving her the opportunity for revenge 50 years in the making.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres exclusively on Netflix February 18th, 2022. Mark Burnham plays the iconic Leatherface and Olwen Fouéré plays Sally. John Larroquette, who narrated the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, returns for the new film.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre also stars Sarah Yarkin, Alice Krige, Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher, Moe Dunford, Jacob Latimore, Jessica Allain, William Hope, Sam Douglas and Jolyon Coy.