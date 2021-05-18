Trailer and poster for the horror thriller Censor

Prano Bailey-Bond makes her feature film directing debut with Censor, which centers on a film censor named Enid who takes pride in her meticulous work. She sees herself as guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gouging she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.

Censor was co-written by Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher, and stars Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, Clare Holman, Andrew Havill and Felicity Montagu.

Magnet will release Censor in theaters on June 11th, and then On-Demand June 18th, 2021.