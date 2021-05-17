Paramount releases teaser trailer and featurette for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Teaser Trailer

This summer will see the long-delayed release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, starring Henry Golding as the titular special ops ninja Snake Eyes.

In the film, the tenacious loner is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Based on the G.I. Joe comic book character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master.

Robert Schwentke directs Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which will be released in movie theaters on July 23rd, 2021.