Regina King to produce and direct Bitter Root comic book film adaptation for Legendary Pictures

Image Comics recently announced that Legendary Pictures has closed a deal with DGA and NAACP Image Award winner Regina King to direct and produce the upcoming film adaptation of Chuck Brown, David F. Walker and Sanford Greene’s Eisner and Ringo Award winning series Bitter Root. King found recent success for her directorial debut One Night in Miami, which nabbed three Oscar nominations.

According to Deadline, King will produce the Bitter Root film project alongside Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media. Walker, Greene, Brown and Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo will executive produce. Bryan Edward Hill is currently rewriting the script.

Bitter Root is a comic book series following the Sangerye family, who once were known as the greatest monster hunters of all time and specialized in curing the souls of those infected by hate. But those days are fading. A terrible tragedy has claimed most of the family, leaving the surviving cousins divided between by the desire to cure monsters or to kill them. Now there’s a new breed of monster loose on the streets of Harlem, and the Sangerye family must either come together or watch the human race fall to untold evil.

source: deadline.com,