PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Clint Eastwood, John Vernon

view related:
Harry Callahan: Yeah, well, when an adult male is chasing a female with intent to commit rape, I shoot the bastard - that's my policy.
Harry Callahan: Yeah, well, when an adult male is chasing a female with intent to commit rape, I shoot the bastard - that's my policy.
The Mayor: Intent? How'd you establish that?
Harry Callahan: When a naked man is chasing a woman through a dark alley with a butcher knife and a hard on, I figure he isn't out collecting for the Red Cross. (Leaves the room)
The Mayor: I think he's got a point.
By: Clint Eastwood | John Vernon
Characters: 'Dirty' Harry Callahan
From: Dirty Harry
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Context:
The Mayor of San Francisco is outlining new guidelines that his office will be implementing for the City's police department. Harry Callahan explains his experience on the street.
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: Clint Eastwood | John Vernon
- Characters: 'Dirty' Harry Callahan
- Shows / Movies: Dirty Harry
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Warner Bros.
- Quote Types: Film and TV Quotes