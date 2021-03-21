PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Clint Eastwood, John Vernon

Harry Callahan: Yeah, well, when an adult male is chasing a female with intent to commit rape, I shoot the bastard - that's my policy.

The Mayor: Intent? How'd you establish that?

Harry Callahan: When a naked man is chasing a woman through a dark alley with a butcher knife and a hard on, I figure he isn't out collecting for the Red Cross. (Leaves the room)

The Mayor: I think he's got a point.