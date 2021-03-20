PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce Brosnan

view related:
Stand very still my friend and I'll tell you just how fair I'm gonna be. There's two of us and... (Holds up gun) one of these.
By: Pierce Brosnan
Characters: Mark Taffin
From: Taffin
Genres: Action | Thrillers
Context:
Taffin, after kidnapping and beating up a thug that's working for a shady developer, offers him a chance to escape by holding up his own rifle between them, implying the man might be able to grab the weapon and overpower Taffin.
