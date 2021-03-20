PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce Brosnan

Stand very still my friend and I'll tell you just how fair I'm gonna be. There's two of us and... (Holds up gun) one of these. view related:

By: Pierce Brosnan

Characters: Mark Taffin

From: Taffin

Taffin, after kidnapping and beating up a thug that's working for a shady developer, offers him a chance to escape by holding up his own rifle between them, implying the man might be able to grab the weapon and overpower Taffin.