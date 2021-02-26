The Walking Dead Deluxe issues 13-18 return with stunning new Dave Rapoza connecting cover art

Image Comics has announced that The Walking Dead Deluxe, which presents the Image/Skybound series in full color format for the first time, has brand new ​connecting variant covers for issues #13-18 by ​acclaimed illustrator Dave Rapoza.

Written by creator Robert Kirkman, with art by Charlie Adlard and colors by Dave McCaig, The Walking Dead Deluxe present the worldwide pop culture phenomenon like never before with new “Cutting Room Floor” commentary, revelations, pinups and more from Kirkman, all celebrating the secret history of the series.

The new Rapoza ​connecting variant covers will be released in comic shops starting in April on the following schedule: