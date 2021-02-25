Netflix releases teaser trailer for Las vegas zombie heist flick Army of the Dead

Dawn of the Dead director Zack Snyder has decided to bring zombies to Las Vegas with Army of the Dead, which will start streaming on Netflix on May 21st.

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy and Garret Dillahunt.