Denzel Washington suspense thriller The Little Things official trailer

Oscar winners Denzel Washington (Training Day, Glory), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) star in the psychological thriller The Little Things. John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder) directed the film from his own original screenplay.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deke Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

The main cast also includes Natalie Morales (Battle of the Sexes), Terry Kinney (Mile 22, TV’s Billions), Chris Bauer (Sully, TV’s The Deuce), Joris Jarsky (TV’s Bad Blood), Isabel Arraiza (TV’s Pearson) and Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

The Little Things is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Rain Man) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.