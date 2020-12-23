Check out the teaser trailer for Eddie Murphy’s sequel Coming 2 America

Amazon Studios recently announced the royal arrival of Coming 2 America’s official teaser trailer.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. The all-star cast includes Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones, along with John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy.

Amazon Studios will exclusively release Coming 2 America globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021.