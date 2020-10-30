The Empty Man is in theaters, check out the trailer

20th Century Studios The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on the Boom! Studios graphic novels series. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, locals believe it’s the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger. Directed by David Prior from his script and based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, The Empty Man stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova.