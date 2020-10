Scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) re-evaluates 1930s Hollywood while desperately attempting to comeplte the screenplay for the classic film Citizen Kane in the Netflix movie MANK. In addition to Academy Award Winner Oldman, MANK also stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance. MANK is directed by David Fincher (Seven, Zodiac).