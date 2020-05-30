Trailer and poster for music thriller Viena and the Fantomes

Dakota Fanning plays Viena, a young roadie who’s on a journey of self-discovery and shocking survival, as she travels across America with a punk band during the 1980s in Viena and the Fantomes. The music thriller is set to be released on Digital and On Demand June 30th.

Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival-no matter the cost.

Viena and the Fantomes was written and directed by Gerardo Naranjo. The film stars Dakota Fanning, Jeremy Allen White, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Sarah Steele, Philip Ettinger, Ryan Leboeuf, Caleb Landry Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood and Jon Bernthal.