Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action thriller Tenet, the movie theaters need right now – Check out the trailer here

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Tenet. Armed with only one word — Tenet — and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

The cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Christopher Nolan wrote and directed Tenet, utilizing a combination of IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen – you remember, those big gathering places called movie theaters.