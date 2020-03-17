Poster and trailer for horror 1BR

I hope everyone is safe and healthy during this incredibly emotional time. We’re still here posting as much news on the film and television industry that we’re able. Our shop is still open for business as well, but I totally understand if you’re spending your hard-earned money on the bare essentials. If you have time, take a look at the trailer and poster for a new thriller called 1BR.

Written and Directed by David Marmor, 1BR stars Nicole Brydon Bloom (Law and Order SVU, The Affair), Giles Matthey (Ford v Ferrari), Taylor Nichols (PEN15), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Alan Blumenfeld (Heroes), Clayton Hoff (Shameless), Celeste Sully (Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart), Earnestine Phillips (Here Comes the Boom), and Susan Davis (WarGames).

After leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it’s too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity…or be trapped forever in an existential hell.