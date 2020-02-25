Visionary anime Tokyo Godfathers select U.S. revival screenings to include new restoration

On Friday, March 13, GKIDS will unveil a brand new restoration of director Satoshi Kon’s critically-acclaimed animated feature, Tokyo Godfathers, at the Metrograph Theater in New York City and the Lumiere Music Hall in Los Angeles. The screenings will feature a new English-language dub produced by GKIDS and NYAV Post with the voices of Jon Avner (Just Cause 3), Victoria Grace (Mirai), and Shakina Nayfack (Transparent, Difficult People).

Tokyo Godfathers takes place in modern-day Tokyo, where three homeless people’s lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Paprika), written by Kon and Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop) and featuring a whimsical score by Keiichi Suzuki, Tokyo Godfathers is by turns heartfelt, hilarious and highly original.

GKIDS is also teaming up with Fathom Events to present special fan screenings of Tokyo Godfathers on March 9th and March 11th. The March 9th screenings will be subtitled, while the March 11th screenings will feature the new English-language dub.

The complete English voice cast includes Jon Avner as Gin, Victoria Grace as Miyuki, Shakina Nayfack as Hana, Kate Bornstein as Mother, Crispin Freeman as Miyuki’s Father, David Manis as the Old Man, Jamieson Price as Oota, and Kirk Thornton as Yasuo

Below is the schedule for the March 13th screenings, along with the new official English-dub trailer and still images. Check the theater websites for times. All fan preview screenings of Tokyo Godfathers will screen at 7PM local time.