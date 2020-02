A Quiet Place Part II begins after the horrific events at the Abbott family home, the surviving members of which now face the continuing terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking in the remains of the world.

John Krasinski directs A Quiet Place Part II, which stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Djimon Hounsou and Lauren-Ashley Cristiano.