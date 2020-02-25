Teaser trailer released for Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank psychological thriller Fatale

Lionsgate has revealed a small taste of Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank’s upcoming psychological thriller Fatale. The suspenseful film centers on a successful sports agent, Darren (Michael Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank), with whom he had a wild one night stand.

Fatale is directed by Deon Taylor (Traffik, The Intruder, Black and Blue) and stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Kali Hawk, Geoffrey Owens, Sam Daly, Damaris Lewis and Tyrin Turner.