Fantasy Island has been adapted into a horror film and here’s the trailer

In Blumhouse’s new take on Gene Levitt’s cult television series Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Fantasy Island stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker. The film hits theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out the trailer and poster for Fantasy Island, below.