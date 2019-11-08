Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman extended trailer

Shout! Factory TV is about to take you on a journey into cinematic history with the brand-new series Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman. This 13-part docuseries about the life and work of Roger and Julie Corman provides viewers an extraordinary look inside their cinematic universe and features extensive, in-depth interviews.

Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman premieres on Friday, November 15th on Shout! Factory TV’s Amazon Prime Video Channel and via Roku Channel’s Premium Subscription.