Producer Sam Raimi brings us a twisted new take of the horror classic.

Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce, The Grudge stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. The film is based on the film Ju-On: The Grudge written and directed by Takashi Shimizu and hits theaters on January 3, 2020.