Check out the first trailer for action comic adaptation #Bloodshot with Vin Diesel

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

David S.F. Wilson directs Vin Diesel in Bloodshot, hitting theaters on February 21st, 2020. The film also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce. Check out the trailer for Bloodshot, below.