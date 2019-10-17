SPAWN creator Todd McFarlane to host free signing & comic giveaway event celebrating record-breaking run

Recently Todd McFarlane’s SPAWN made history by becoming the Guinness World Record holder for the “Longest-Running Creator-Owned Superhero Comic Book Series.”

To celebrate this milestone, McFarlane and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Chandler, Arizona are throwing a colossal SPAWN Party. Fans are invited to join in on the celebration with the creator of SPAWN himself on Saturday, October 26th from 12 to 5 pm.

The SPAWN Historic 301 event is open to the public and admission is free. Festivities include a free in-person autograph session with Todd McFarlane and the opportunity to take a picture with him (signature limited to one item per person). Fans will experience SPAWN like never before with a red-carpet photo opportunity, event-exclusive SPAWN comic, and more. Attendees receiving a signature will also get a “Certificate of Authenticity” marking this historic moment.

Additionally, if you enter the SPAWN costume contest at the event, you could win an original sketch by McFarlane. Bring your best SPAWN-themed costume to impress the creator of SPAWN, and McFarlane will pick one lucky grand prize winner who will take home a coveted original sketch.

The Alamo Drafthouse will also screen the original 1997 SPAWN movie at 5:30 PM and a commemorative SPAWN Comic poster will be handed out with each movie ticket purchased. The theater will also have SPAWN-themed food and drink specials available to purchase. SPAWN merchandise, including a limited edition SPAWN 300 variant comic will also be available for purchase during the event.

On display will be a gallery of original comic pages from Todd McFarlane’s personal collection of SPAWN artwork spanning the past three decades.

Alamo Drafthouse and SPAWN have teamed up to provide a LYFT discount to encourage savings on travels to and from the event. Please use code GWR301 to receive your discount of 10% off of two rides to and from the event.

The address for the Alamo Drafthouse is 4955 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, Arizona 85248.