Chinese poster for Will Smith’s Gemini Man released

Oscar-winner Ang Lee directs Will Smith in the sci-fi thriller Gemini Man, landing in theaters next week on October 11th. Just ahead of the film’s U.S. release, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have revealed a poster for the movie’s Chinese release, where Gemini Man will be titled Shuang zi sha shou, starting on October 18th, 2019.

In addition to Smith, Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Douglas Hodge, Theodora Miranne, Ralph Brown, Linda Emond and Andrea Sooch.

Check out the new poster, below.