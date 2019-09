The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last Miami ride in the Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith – produced Bad Boys for Life. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, working from screenplay by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner.

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters on January 17, 2020.

Check out the first trailer below.