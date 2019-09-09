New trailer and stills released for Jersey Shore-set teen crime drama Low Tide

A24 and Direct TV have released the trailer for the Jersey Shore-set crime thriller Low Tide.

Set during the long days of summer in a beach town on the Shore, high schooler Alan (Keean Johnson) and his friends Red (Alex Neustaedter) and Smitty (Daniel Zolghadri) break into vacation homes to steal valuables, funding dates at the boardwalk and lunches at the burger stand. When Alan and his younger brother Peter (Jaeden Martell) find a bag of gold coins, they try to hide them from the others — but Red, suspicious and violently unpredictable, seems willing to do anything to get the money.

Low Tide stars Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, Shea Whigham and Jaeden Martell. The film with be released exclusively on DIRECTV starting September 5th and then in theaters on October 4th, 2019.

Check out the trailer and still images for Low Tide, below.