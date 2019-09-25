New trailer for gritty action thriller Black and Blue

Naomie Harris, who’s set to return to the James Bond franchise next year as Eve Moneypenny in No Time to Die, will first see more action than she ever has as Moneypenny, in the Deon Taylor action thriller Black and Blue.

Black and Blue centers on a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

Black and Blue also stars Frank Grillo, Reid Scott, Mike Colter, Tyrese Gibson, Beau Knapp, Nafessa Williams, Kenneth Kynt, Michael Papajohn, James Moses Black, Nelson Bonilla, Deneen Tyler.

Check out the new trailer for Black and Blue, due in theaters on October 25th, below.