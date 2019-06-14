Warner Bros. reveals trailer for The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep.

Mike Flanagan directs the horror, which stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Jacob Tremblay and Bruce Greenwood.

Doctor Sleep takes places years following the events of The Shining, when a now-adult Dan Torrence (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl with similar powers as his. He attempts to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers in order to remain immortal.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8, 2019. Check out the trailer for the film, below.