Teaser trailer for Denzel Washington action thriller The Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington returns to the role of former CIA operative Robert McCall, who serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed. McCall soon becomes obsessed with seeking revenge for the murder of his friend and fellow agent Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo).

The Equalizer 2 hits theaters on July 20th, 2018, directed by series veteran Antoine Fuqua. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Sakina Jaffrey, Jonathan Scarfe, Ashton Sanders and Caroline Day.

Check out the trailer for The Equalizer 2, below.