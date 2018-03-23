Twitter
Cleopatra Entertainment to release horror thriller Are We Not Cats on DVD next month

Cleopatra Entertainment is set to release filmmaker Xander Robin’s horror thriller Are We Not Cats on DVD April 10th. Described as a strange but tender story, the movie centers on a man who, after losing his job, his girlfriend, and his apartment in a single day, attempts to restart his life, but is sidetracked when he meets a woman who shares his unorthodox habit – a proclivity for eating hair.

The 2016 film stars Michael Patrick Nicholson, Chelsea Lopez and Michael Godere. Check out the trailer for Are We Not Cats, below.

